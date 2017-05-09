Pension giant OMERS has closed its third technology-oriented venture fund, a $300-million capital pool that includes backing from five other Bay Street giants – and no government money.

OMERS Ventures Fund III is also backed by Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sun Life Financial and U.S. fund-of-funds investment firm Wafra Group. OMERS didn’t disclose the breakdown but sources said OMERS contributed roughly two-thirds of the capital and the other six institutions accounted for the balance.

Report Typo/Error