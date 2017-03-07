Private equity pioneer Onex Corp. is living the dream these days.
After spending the better part of two years hunkered down through what company executives recently described as a "sluggish" period for initial public offerings, Onex and its private equity peers have experienced a sea-change in market sentiment. Surging equity markets and robust takeover activity mean PE firms are now seeing opportunities to exit investments through either IPOs or the outright sale of businesses to rival companies.
