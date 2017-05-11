Ontario’s move to unload a $2.8-billion stake in Hydro One Ltd. has hit a standstill after investors balked at the stock sale, leaving underwriters with as much as half of the shares unsold.

The province’s cash-strapped Liberal government announced the huge offering Monday, selling 120 million shares at $23.25 apiece to a syndicate of investment banks on a bought-deal basis. That means the shares were purchased up front by the underwriters in hopes of reselling them quickly to public investors.

