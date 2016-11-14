The federal government has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. to review ownership options for 18 Canadian ports, setting the stage for privatizations of the country’s shipping centres and airports.

Canada Development Investment Corp., a Crown agency responsible for selling off federal assets, announced Monday that Morgan Stanley is “to provide financial advice” on the finances and future of its port holdings, which include facilities in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Thunder Bay and Vancouver. Morgan Stanley has advised governments on the sale of assets around the world, including mandates on port transactions in Australia and Greece.

Report Typo/Error