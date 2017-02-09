Debt-heavy Pengrowth Energy Corp. is in talks to sell approximately $500-million in Alberta oil and gas assets to Infor Acquisition Corp., the latest sign of financial companies stepping up for energy assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pengrowth has $1.6-billion of debt that includes a $400-million (U.S.) loan coming due in July. While the Calgary-based company has enough cash on hand to pay those bills, it is expanding its oil sands operations and has been attempting to raise money by selling two holdings in central Alberta for more than a year.

