Jacqueline Nelson and Janet McFarland

Investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is circling beleaguered sports equipment manufacturer Performance Sports Group Ltd. and is in talks to team up with the company’s largest shareholder, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Fairfax is preparing to strike a confidentiality agreement with Sagard Capital Partners LP, an investment firm backed by the Desmarais family’s Power Corp., a person familiar with the arrangement said.

Jacqueline Nelson @j2nelson, Janet McFarland @JMcFarlandGlobe

 

