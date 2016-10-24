Investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is circling beleaguered sports equipment manufacturer Performance Sports Group Ltd. and is in talks to team up with the company’s largest shareholder, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Fairfax is preparing to strike a confidentiality agreement with Sagard Capital Partners LP, an investment firm backed by the Desmarais family’s Power Corp., a person familiar with the arrangement said.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @j2nelson, @JMcFarlandGlobe
- Performance Sports Group Ltd$5.300.00(0.00%)
- Performance Sports Group Ltd$3.980.00(0.00%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$715.180.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.