Activist fund PointNorth Capital Inc. launched a proxy battle Monday at Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. aimed at returning the 252-outlet chain to its roots in Western Canada.

PointNorth, a deep-pocketed private equity firm founded by entrepreneur John Bitove, is waging a public campaign to put six directors on an eight-person Liquor Stores board at an annual meeting scheduled for June 20, after months of behind-closed-doors negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

Report Typo/Error