Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

PointNorth launches proxy fight at Liquor Stores N.A. Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Activist fund PointNorth Capital Inc. launched a proxy battle Monday at Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. aimed at returning the 252-outlet chain to its roots in Western Canada.

PointNorth, a deep-pocketed private equity firm founded by entrepreneur John Bitove, is waging a public campaign to put six directors on an eight-person Liquor Stores board at an annual meeting scheduled for June 20, after months of behind-closed-doors negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular