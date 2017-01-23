Potential private equity buyers appear to be steering clear of hockey and baseball equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd., clearing the field for a $575-million (U.S.) bid for the company from Sagard Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Bidders have until Wednesday to submit an offer for PSG, the struggling company behind the Bauer and Easton brands, which filed for creditor protection in October. A number of private equity firms in Canada and the United States, including Bain Capital LP, as well as domestic pension funds, have taken a look at the company, according to sources familiar with the process. Bain is an investor in several Canadian consumer brands, including parka maker Canada Goose Inc. and Ski-Doo manufacturer BRP Inc.

