Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

PrivateBancorp Inc. reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, but kept investors in the dark on when it plans to reschedule a key shareholder vote.

The Chicago-based bank, which posted results that beat analysts’ estimates, originally planned to hold a meeting on Dec. 8 for its investors to approve its $3.8-billion (U.S.) sale to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. But one day before the planned meeting, PrivateBancorp postponed the vote after a trio of proxy-advisery firms recommended that shareholders reject the deal’s terms in the wake of a rally in U.S. bank stocks.

