Chicago-based commercial bank PrivateBancorp Inc. is forging ahead with a planned May 12 meeting for investors to vote on the $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover offer by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, even as an influential proxy advisory firm is urging that they reject the deal’s latest terms.

Last Thursday, CIBC said it was boosting its bid for the second time in five weeks by hiking the cash portion of its cash-and-stock transaction by $3 per PrivateBancorp share. The new offer gave the U.S. lender an implied value of $60.43 per share.

