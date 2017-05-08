Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

PrivateBancorp pushing ahead with CIBC takeover vote despite opposition Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Chicago-based commercial bank PrivateBancorp Inc. is forging ahead with a planned May 12 meeting for investors to vote on the $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover offer by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, even as an influential proxy advisory firm is urging that they reject the deal’s latest terms.

Last Thursday, CIBC said it was boosting its bid for the second time in five weeks by hiking the cash portion of its cash-and-stock transaction by $3 per PrivateBancorp share. The new offer gave the U.S. lender an implied value of $60.43 per share.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular