Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. has set a new date when shareholders will determine whether to accept a takeover offer from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

The U.S. bank said Monday that votes will be tallied at a special meeting “on or about May 4, 2017.”

Last June, CIBC made a bid to buy PrivateBancorp, often called PrivateBank, for a mix of cash and stock that was worth $4.9-billion (Canadian), or about $47 (U.S.) a share at the time. The proposed acquisition is the core of CIBC’s strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. at a moment when several Canadian banks are looking south of the border for opportunities to grow.

