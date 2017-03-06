Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. has set a new date when shareholders will determine whether to accept a takeover offer from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
The U.S. bank said Monday that votes will be tallied at a special meeting “on or about May 4, 2017.”
Last June, CIBC made a bid to buy PrivateBancorp, often called PrivateBank, for a mix of cash and stock that was worth $4.9-billion (Canadian), or about $47 (U.S.) a share at the time. The proposed acquisition is the core of CIBC’s strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. at a moment when several Canadian banks are looking south of the border for opportunities to grow.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jembradshawon Twitter:
- PrivateBancorp Inc$57.05-0.41(-0.71%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$89.21+0.07(+0.08%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$119.53+0.33(+0.28%)
- Updated March 6 11:09 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.