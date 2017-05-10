The Public Sector Pension Investment Board is ramping up plans for international expansion, officially opening a new London office and charting a more ambitious investment course.

The pension fund said Wednesday that it would launch a European hub to boost the fund’s investment exposure to the region, primarily through asset classes such as private equity and debt, infrastructure and real estate. It’s the latest effort by PSP to expand to key financial markets beyond Canada, and catch up to other Canadian pension giants that have steadily built out beachheads around the globe.

