Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

RBC chief strategist Jamie Anderson to retire early next year Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Royal Bank of Canada deputy chairman and chief strategist Jamie Anderson will retire from the bank early in the new year, and the veteran deal maker’s replacement signals that RBC plans to continue expanding in the U.S. retail banking market.

Mr. Anderson, 63, recently began informing colleagues and clients that he will wrap up a storied career with RBC at the end of January, 2017, although he is expected to continue to work with the bank and its corporate clients in an advisory role.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canadian banks defy expectations (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog