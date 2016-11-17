Royal Bank of Canada deputy chairman and chief strategist Jamie Anderson will retire from the bank early in the new year, and the veteran deal maker’s replacement signals that RBC plans to continue expanding in the U.S. retail banking market.

Mr. Anderson, 63, recently began informing colleagues and clients that he will wrap up a storied career with RBC at the end of January, 2017, although he is expected to continue to work with the bank and its corporate clients in an advisory role.

