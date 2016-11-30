Royal Bank of Canada recorded its “best year ever” for fees earned from advising on mergers and acquisitions, but a fourth-quarter drop in total profit from its capital markets overshadowed the success.
The unit’s net income fell to $482-million, a drop of 13 per cent from the same period a year ago.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Royal Bank of Canada$87.08-3.04(-3.37%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$64.82-2.23(-3.33%)
- Updated November 30 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.