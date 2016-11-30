Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Royal Bank of Canada recorded its “best year ever” for fees earned from advising on mergers and acquisitions, but a fourth-quarter drop in total profit from its capital markets overshadowed the success.

The unit’s net income fell to $482-million, a drop of 13 per cent from the same period a year ago.

