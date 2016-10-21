Within Royal Bank of Canada’s upper echelons, there is an unwritten, but widely-respected rule: Never be late for chief financial officer Janice Fukakusa’s meetings.

Fellow executives joke about the consequences, but they also dare not test the rule. Ms. Fukakusa runs a tight ship, and no one messes with the process – largely out of respect. She’s been CFO since 2004, which means she’s endured all the financial crisis battle wounds, and still come out on top.

Report Typo/Error