News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Real estate fund Timbercreek hires Bay Street, Wall Street veterans

Tim Kiladze

One of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate investors is adding some heft to its senior ranks, tapping well-known people on Bay Street and Wall Street to fill key roles.

In New York, Timbercreek Asset Mangement Ltd. has hired Brad Trotter as managing director for U.S. and European debt, where he will focus on expanding the company’s real estate portfolios outside Canada. Mr. Trotter last served as the president of GE Capital’s North American operations.

