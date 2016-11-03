One of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate investors is adding some heft to its senior ranks, tapping well-known people on Bay Street and Wall Street to fill key roles.

In New York, Timbercreek Asset Mangement Ltd. has hired Brad Trotter as managing director for U.S. and European debt, where he will focus on expanding the company’s real estate portfolios outside Canada. Mr. Trotter last served as the president of GE Capital’s North American operations.

Report Typo/Error