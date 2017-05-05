Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canadian investors flock to Real Matters IPO Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Real Matters Inc. continues to be a made-in-Canada success story with a made-in-Canada fan base. After a successful road show, will it get peace, order and a good investor reception when it goes public?

The online mortgage-services firm, which is set to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange next Friday at a $1.17-billion valuation after pricing its shares this week at $13 each, has closed its order book after being seven times oversubscribed. Interestingly, demand for the roughly $157-million offering – $125-million from the treasury and the balance from existing investors – was overwhelmingly Canadian, with institutional investors across the country accounting for about 85 per cent of demand, and the rest split between U.S. and European investors, sources familiar with the deal said. The deal, co-led by BMO Nesbitt Burns, INFOR Financial Group and Merrill Lynch, was already well oversubscribed at home before the road show hit Boston and New York this week.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: How to have less tax taken off your paycheque (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular