Real Matters Inc. continues to be a made-in-Canada success story with a made-in-Canada fan base. After a successful road show, will it get peace, order and a good investor reception when it goes public?

The online mortgage-services firm, which is set to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange next Friday at a $1.17-billion valuation after pricing its shares this week at $13 each, has closed its order book after being seven times oversubscribed. Interestingly, demand for the roughly $157-million offering – $125-million from the treasury and the balance from existing investors – was overwhelmingly Canadian, with institutional investors across the country accounting for about 85 per cent of demand, and the rest split between U.S. and European investors, sources familiar with the deal said. The deal, co-led by BMO Nesbitt Burns, INFOR Financial Group and Merrill Lynch, was already well oversubscribed at home before the road show hit Boston and New York this week.

