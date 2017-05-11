Real Matters Inc. joined an exclusive club of publicly listed Canadian tech companies, becoming only the third such company since 2014 to raise more than $100-million in its initial public offering.
Unlike those other recent tech IPOs, Real Matters – which provides software tools to banks and lenders for real estate appraisals critical to the home-mortgage market – did not see the same kind of opening-day share price bump of either Kinaxis Inc. (up 14 per cent in its 2014 debut) or Shopify Inc. (up 51 per cent in its 2015 opener).
