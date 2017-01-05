A bevy of blockbuster equity offerings propelled by brisk mergers and acquisitions activity made 2016 a record year for stock sales in Canada.
Last year, companies in Canada raised $51.2-billion in stock, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, eclipsing the previous record of $49.4-billion set in 2009. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, with $11.3-billion raised during the last three months of 2016 compared to $6.8-billion in the same period in 2015.Report Typo/Error
