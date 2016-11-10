Richardson GMP Ltd. will remain the country’s largest independent brokerage, as the company’s owners told employees late Thursday they plan to keep building the business after a strategic review that saw numerous rivals bid for the firm.

The future of Richardson GMP has been in question for several months, as the firm’s two major owners – investment bank GMP Capital Inc. and family holding company Richardson Partners Financial Ltd. – struck a deal years ago that allows each to sell their stakes after mid-November. Ahead of that deadline, the owners opted to contact potential buyers, along with considering spinning of the business through an IPO and sticking with the status quo.

