Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Richardson GMP Ltd. will remain the country’s largest independent brokerage, as the company’s owners told employees late Thursday they plan to keep building the business after a strategic review that saw numerous rivals bid for the firm.

The future of Richardson GMP has been in question for several months, as the firm’s two major owners – investment bank GMP Capital Inc. and family holding company Richardson Partners Financial Ltd. – struck a deal years ago that allows each to sell their stakes after mid-November. Ahead of that deadline, the owners opted to contact potential buyers, along with considering spinning of the business through an IPO and sticking with the status quo.

