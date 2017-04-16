To steal a phrase from F. Scott Fitzgerald, let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They use fewer financial advisers.

The majority of Canada’s wealthy, folks with $1-million or more to invest, take a do-it-yourself approach to their savings, according to the most recent annual survey from consulting firm Capgemini. There are 331,000 millionaires in Canada, measured by their liquid assets, and Capgemini found only a third of this crowd make use of wealth managers.

