After spending more than $1-billion on acquisitions in 12 months, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is tapping out – at least for now.
“It's a very, very scarce acquisition market out there,” chief executive officer Ed Sonshine explained on a quarterly conference call Thursday. “Anything that we would like to own isn't for sale.”Report Typo/Error
