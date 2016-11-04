Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

RioCan nixes acquisition strategy, goes all-in on development Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

After spending more than $1-billion on acquisitions in 12 months, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is tapping out – at least for now.

“It's a very, very scarce acquisition market out there,” chief executive officer Ed Sonshine explained on a quarterly conference call Thursday. “Anything that we would like to own isn't for sale.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog