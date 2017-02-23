Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

RSA rolls out program to compete more fiercely for customers Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

RSA Insurance Group PLC is pursuing a transformation of its Canadian business as global chief executive Stephen Hester looks to put a painful multiyear turnaround effort in the past.

After overhauling its beleaguered business, the London-based insurance company is mapping out plans to compete more fiercely for customers. RSA posted a surge in 2016 profits and improved underwriting results on Thursday that boosted the stock, and the company said it would direct attention to how it can grow consistently amid “tough” market conditions.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

Also on The Globe and Mail

Aetna and Humana call off $34-billion merger (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular