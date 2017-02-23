RSA Insurance Group PLC is pursuing a transformation of its Canadian business as global chief executive Stephen Hester looks to put a painful multiyear turnaround effort in the past.

After overhauling its beleaguered business, the London-based insurance company is mapping out plans to compete more fiercely for customers. RSA posted a surge in 2016 profits and improved underwriting results on Thursday that boosted the stock, and the company said it would direct attention to how it can grow consistently amid “tough” market conditions.

Report Typo/Error