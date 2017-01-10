Savanna Energy Services Corp. is following through with its promise to look for a friendlier buyer after the board of directors gave the cold shoulder to a hostile takeover bid from Total Energy Services Inc.
Savanna said Tuesday it will begin providing potential buyers with access to the company’s proprietary financial and operation information while still imploring shareholders to reject “the unsolicited and opportunistic” all-stock offer from Total Energy.Report Typo/Error
Follow @KellyCrydermanon Twitter:
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$2.100.00(0.00%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$15.09+0.11(+0.73%)
- Updated January 10 3:56 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.