Debt-saddled Savanna Energy Services Corp. has finalized financing to strengthen its balance sheet, and is now turning its focus to a hostile takeover bid from a rival firm.

Like others in the sector, the mid-sized Canadian energy-services company has struggled during the two-year oil price collapse. It announced this week that it had formalized an agreement with Alberta’s public-sector investment manager – Alberta Investment Management Corp. or AIMCo – for $200-million in debt financing, and a private placement of almost $19-million of equity.

