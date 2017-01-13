Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Andrew Willis

Over the past few years, energy company executives have been telling Adam Waterous that despite the negative headlines, there has never been a better time to be exploring for oil and gas.

The global head of investment banking at Bank of Nova Scotia heard this advice so many times that he decided to act on it: Mr. Waterous plans to leave the bank next month to launch a Calgary-based $400-million private equity fund that will invest in up-and-coming North American oil and gas plays.

