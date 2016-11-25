Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

RITA TRICHUR, Tim Kiladze and Christina Pellegrini

Bank of Nova Scotia is in talks to sell HollisWealth, an independent adviser network, as the wealth-management industry faces slowing growth and greater regulatory pressure, sources say.

Quebec City-based Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is the front-runner to buy the business, those people said. It isn’t clear how much Industrial Alliance is offering for the asset or if the process will result in a definitive sale.

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog