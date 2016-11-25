Bank of Nova Scotia is in talks to sell HollisWealth, an independent adviser network, as the wealth-management industry faces slowing growth and greater regulatory pressure, sources say.
Quebec City-based Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is the front-runner to buy the business, those people said. It isn’t clear how much Industrial Alliance is offering for the asset or if the process will result in a definitive sale.Report Typo/Error
