Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Scotiabank posts growth in fixed-income trading revenue Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Strong fixed-income trading revenues were a boon to Bank of Nova Scotia during fiscal 2016.

Scotiabank, which reported earnings Tuesday, posted revenue from interest rate and credit trading that surged to $613-million in the 12 months ended Oct. 31. That compared to the $400-million it generated in 2015.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Premature' to judge effect of Trump win: Poloz (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog