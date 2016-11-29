Strong fixed-income trading revenues were a boon to Bank of Nova Scotia during fiscal 2016.
Scotiabank, which reported earnings Tuesday, posted revenue from interest rate and credit trading that surged to $613-million in the 12 months ended Oct. 31. That compared to the $400-million it generated in 2015.Report Typo/Error
Bank of Nova Scotia$73.70+1.18(+1.63%)
