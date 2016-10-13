Bank of Nova Scotia is adding another new face to its economics team, injecting new blood that should help the institution have a bigger impact on policy matters.

Brett House is joining the bank as deputy chief economist, starting Nov. 1. He previously held the role of chief economist at Alignvest Investment Management, an alternative asset manager based in Toronto with some big names behind it. The firm is run by Reza Satchu and Timothy Hodgson, and Don Raymond, formerly Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s chief investment officer, now has the same role at Alignvest.

