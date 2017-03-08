Securities regulators in Ontario are reviewing the way companies disclose information about the fairness opinions they commission to win shareholder support for takeover deals.

The review by the Ontario Securities Commission comes in the wake of a ruling by the Yukon Court of Appeal in late 2016 that struck down a $2.5-billion (U.S.) takeover offer by Exxon Mobil Corp. for InterOil Corp. on the grounds that a bare-bones fairness opinion in InterOil’s proxy circular contained too little information to properly inform investors when they voted on the deal.

