Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Securities watchdog reviews fairness opinions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Janet McFarland

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Securities regulators in Ontario are reviewing the way companies disclose information about the fairness opinions they commission to win shareholder support for takeover deals.

The review by the Ontario Securities Commission comes in the wake of a ruling by the Yukon Court of Appeal in late 2016 that struck down a $2.5-billion (U.S.) takeover offer by Exxon Mobil Corp. for InterOil Corp. on the grounds that a bare-bones fairness opinion in InterOil’s proxy circular contained too little information to properly inform investors when they voted on the deal.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Janet McFarland on Twitter: @JMcFarlandGlobe

 
  • Exxon Mobil Corp
    $82.52
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated March 7 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular