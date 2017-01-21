Sentry Investments, one of Bay Street’s best-known asset managers, replaced its chief executive officer following an investigation into its mutual fund sales practices, the company has admitted.

On Monday, The Globe and Mail had contacted the investment firm, which manages $18-billion in client assets, to ask why it changed chief executive officers without publicly announcing the turnover – something it normally does for senior leaders. Sentry was also asked if compliance issues contributed to the decision.

