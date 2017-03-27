Seymour Schulich wants to bolster his position in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. but has no plans to acquire much more in his other energy investment, Pengrowth Energy Corp.

The former mining executive has been increasing his holdings in the two energy companies amid the commodities downturn. His most recent purchase, announced on Monday, was 2.5 million shares of Birchcliff, which bumped up his stake in the company to 14.2 per cent.

Report Typo/Error