Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Foreign oil players make a bet that locals can turn it around Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Almost lost in the economic and political squabbling that followed Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s sale of its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. was one of the deal’s most telling aspects.

Shell is making a $4-billion bet on CNRL and its ability to thrive in a tough business as the Anglo-Dutch oil major retreats to work on chipping away at its sizable debt and focusing on quicker-return opportunities.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular