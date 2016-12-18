Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It seems like just yesterday that drug development in Canada was in critical condition, with the downsizing of Big-Pharma research labs here in the early 2010s, the demise of domestic biotech startups and the ascendancy of Canadian rollup machine Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., which slashed the R&D budgets of acquired drug firms. The ratio of Big-Pharma R&D spending to sales in Canada fell from 10.6 per cent in 2001 to 4.9 per cent in 2015. But biotech plays are back in vogue, big time. Thomson Reuters data show that as of Sept. 30, venture capitalists had invested $531-million in Canadian life-science firms in 2016, or 16 per cent higher than all of 2015 and more than double the 2013 level. Two deals this quarter added $350-million to the year’s haul, and four of the largest 11 Canadian VC deals this year have involved life-sciences firms. The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board reports R&D spending in Canada by patent-holding drug developers rose 9.7 per cent last in 2015 – the first increase in eight years – to $869.1-million.

