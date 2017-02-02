Slate Asset Management is launching a real estate fund that will invest in commercial properties that need a little tender loving care to regain their lustre.

The new private fund is called the Slate Canadian Real Estate Opportunities fund, according to sources close to the company, and its first acquisition is a $200-million portfolio of 12 office buildings in Calgary from Dream Office REIT. Toronto-based Dream disclosed the sale last week, but did not reveal the buyer.

