Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Neil Bruce, left, joins chairman Lawrence Stevenson on stage to take questions at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
SNC-Lavalin seeks continued Caisse backing for future acquisitions Add to ...

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. wants to tap the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec again to help finance future acquisitions as it tries to complete the purchase of British-based WS Atkins PLC, its biggest ever takeover.

The Montreal-based engineering firm confirmed that its partnership deal with the Caisse on the Atkins bid was not necessarily a one-time event and that it would seek to use the pension-fund manager’s considerable financial firepower to accelerate its growth. The Caisse had $270-billion in assets under management at the end of 2016. It is SNC’s largest shareholder.

Follow Nicolas Van Praet on Twitter: @NickVanPraet

