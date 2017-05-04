SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. wants to tap the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec again to help finance future acquisitions as it tries to complete the purchase of British-based WS Atkins PLC, its biggest ever takeover.

The Montreal-based engineering firm confirmed that its partnership deal with the Caisse on the Atkins bid was not necessarily a one-time event and that it would seek to use the pension-fund manager’s considerable financial firepower to accelerate its growth. The Caisse had $270-billion in assets under management at the end of 2016. It is SNC’s largest shareholder.

