Money manager Sprott Inc. launched a hostile $3.1-billion (U.S.) takeover offer Wednesday for Central Fund of Canada Ltd. (CFCL), the latest battle in Sprott’s two-year campaign to unite rival gold and silver bullion funds.

Toronto-based Sprott asked an Alberta court to allow all shareholders in Calgary-based CFCL to vote on a plan that will see their holdings exchanged for units in a new company, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. If successful, the takeover would make Sprott a leading bullion fund manager, adding $3.1-billion in CFCL’s portfolio to the $9.3-billion in assets under management at Sprott.

Report Typo/Error