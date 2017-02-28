STEP Energy Services Ltd. is poised to make its public debut at a difficult time for companies that specialize in hydraulic fracturing and other oil-field services.
Calgary-based STEP filed paperwork this week indicating it aims to raise about $200-million in a public float, marking the first big initial public offering in the oil patch in more than two years.Report Typo/Error
