Former prime minister Stephen Harper has taken an advisory role with 8VC – a San Francisco-based venture-capital firm – in his latest public venture since walking away from politics last year.

Privately held 8VC was started in 2015 and counts well-known venture capitalists Drew Oetting and Joe Lonsdale among its founders. The firm invests in early-stage tech companies and manages in the region of $1.5-billion (U.S.), according to Forbes.

Report Typo/Error