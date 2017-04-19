U.S. bank earnings a mixed bag as Canadian sector looks south

America’s largest banks reported better-than-expected earnings growth in the first quarter of 2017, but a closer look at results reveals a mixed bag of hits and misses.

U.S. banks were looking to rebound from a gloomy first quarter a year ago, when falling oil prices and unfavourable trading conditions weighed on results. Since then, the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump has brought bold promises of deregulation and tax reform to accompany rising interest rates, creating a wave of bullish optimism on Wall Street.

