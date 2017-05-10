Deal with MCAP allows Home Capital to issue new mortgages

After three weeks of playing defence, lender Home Capital Group Inc. is attempting to move forward by cutting a deal with rival MCAP Corp. that allows Home Capital to make new mortgages and roll over existing ones.

Home Capital, Canada’s largest alternative-mortgage provider, said Tuesday that an “independent third party” intends to buy up to $1.5-billion of its commitments to new mortgages, along with home loans that are up for renewal and existing mortgages in its $18-billion portfolio. On Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation identified the mortgage buyer as MCAP, a sizable Toronto-based firm that does mortgage finance. Story (Andrew Willis, Niall McGee, Jacqueline Nelson and Christina Pellegrini)

