Streetwise newsletter: Home Capital makes a deal with MCAP; Kinder Morgan has a plan to fund Trans Mountain

Deal with MCAP allows Home Capital to issue new mortgages

After three weeks of playing defence, lender Home Capital Group Inc. is attempting to move forward by cutting a deal with rival MCAP Corp. that allows Home Capital to make new mortgages and roll over existing ones.

Home Capital, Canada’s largest alternative-mortgage provider, said Tuesday that an “independent third party” intends to buy up to $1.5-billion of its commitments to new mortgages, along with home loans that are up for renewal and existing mortgages in its $18-billion portfolio. On Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation identified the mortgage buyer as MCAP, a sizable Toronto-based firm that does mortgage finance. Story (Andrew Willis, Niall McGee, Jacqueline Nelson and Christina Pellegrini)

