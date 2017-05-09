Berman: Why Home Capital shares surged Tuesday despite a key question unanswered

After Home Capital Group Inc. reported that a buyer is looking at its mortgage book, investors jumped at the beaten-up stock without knowing a crucial bit of information: What is this mystery buyer willing to pay?

Investors, knowing that the value of Home Capital rests to a large extent on confidence in its loan book, aren’t sweating over the details.

Report Typo/Error