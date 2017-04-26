Is Home Capital’s crisis the pin that pops the housing bubble?

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has a financial problem that is really a crisis of confidence.

Right now, this is a meltdown at a scandal-plagued company that just fired its CEO amidst a regulatory investigation. But in Canada’s overheated residential real estate market, there are analysts predicting Home Capital’s woes could be the pin that pops a housing bubble. Story (Andrew Willis)

