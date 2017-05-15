Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Streetwise newsletter: PointNorth’s proxy war; CPPIB expands stake in India Add to ...

Subscribers Only

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

PointNorth launches Liquor proxy war

Activist fund PointNorth Capital Inc. launched a proxy battle Monday at Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. aimed at returning the 252-outlet chain to its roots in Western Canada. Story (Andrew Willis)



CPPIB buys into Indian logistics amid rising investor interest

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is forging ahead with its plans to make significant new investments in India, taking a large stake in an industrial real estate partnership. Story (Jacqueline Nelson)

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular