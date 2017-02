What’s old is new again in mining, as a silver producer prepares to take a second stab at an initial public offering.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corp. is auditioning investment banks for starring roles in an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to sources pitching the company. The Denver-based firm filed to go public in 2011, with plans to raise $250-million, but could not complete the financing.

