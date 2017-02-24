Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Surging activity after U.S. election a boon for RBC capital markets arm

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A surge in client activity after the U.S. election helped bolster the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada in its first quarter.

In the three months ended Jan. 31, net income for the unit climbed to $662-million, rising 16 per cent compared to the same period last year. This increase comes on the heels of a sluggish end to fiscal 2016. In the fourth quarter, RBC posted a 13 per cent decline in profit in its capital markets segment due to a higher tax rate and compensation expenses, as well as a slump in equities trading across most regions.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

